Nakhchivan-Mashhad train schedule to ...

Nakhchivan-Mashhad train schedule to be optimized: Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Azerbaijan Railways plans to optimize the schedule of the passenger train running from Nakhchivan to Iran's Mashhad, Deputy Head of the ADY Passenger Transportation Department Madad Shikhamirov told Trend Jan. 6. "The second Nakhchivan-Mashhad train departed Jan. 5, the third one will depart Jan. 8, and the tickets for that train are already on sale," Shikhamirov said. "We are sure this project will be successful, because the passengers from Nakhchivan and Iran show great interest."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
News The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,690,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC