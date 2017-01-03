Nakhchivan-Mashhad train schedule to be optimized: Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan Railways plans to optimize the schedule of the passenger train running from Nakhchivan to Iran's Mashhad, Deputy Head of the ADY Passenger Transportation Department Madad Shikhamirov told Trend Jan. 6. "The second Nakhchivan-Mashhad train departed Jan. 5, the third one will depart Jan. 8, and the tickets for that train are already on sale," Shikhamirov said. "We are sure this project will be successful, because the passengers from Nakhchivan and Iran show great interest."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC