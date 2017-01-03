Nakhchivan-Mashhad train schedule to be optimized: Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Railways plans to optimize the schedule of the passenger train running from Nakhchivan to Iran's Mashhad, Deputy Head of the ADY Passenger Transportation Department Madad Shikhamirov told Trend Jan. 6. "The second Nakhchivan-Mashhad train departed Jan. 5, the third one will depart Jan. 8, and the tickets for that train are already on sale," Shikhamirov said. "We are sure this project will be successful, because the passengers from Nakhchivan and Iran show great interest."

