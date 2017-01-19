More Than 20 Firefighters Dead After ...

More Than 20 Firefighters Dead After Tehran Building Collapse

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

More than 20 firefighters were killed in Tehran on Thursday when a multi-story building collapsed as they were battling a blaze, Tehran's Mayor Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf told a state TV channel. Earlier Thursday, Tehran's fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki told Islamic Republic of Iran News Network that an estimated 20 to 30 firefighters were on the third floor of the Plasco building when it collapsed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,406 • Total comments across all topics: 278,081,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC