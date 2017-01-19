More Than 20 Firefighters Dead After Tehran Building Collapse
More than 20 firefighters were killed in Tehran on Thursday when a multi-story building collapsed as they were battling a blaze, Tehran's Mayor Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf told a state TV channel. Earlier Thursday, Tehran's fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki told Islamic Republic of Iran News Network that an estimated 20 to 30 firefighters were on the third floor of the Plasco building when it collapsed.
