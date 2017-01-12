Mahan A306 near Tehran on Jan 12th 20...

Mahan A306 near Tehran on Jan 12th 2017, engine shut down in flight

4 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

A Mahan Air Airbus A300-600, registration EP-MMO performing flight W5-1053 from Tehran Mehrabad to Kerman , was climbing through FL260 out of Tehran when the crew needed to shut an engine down and returned to Tehran for a safe landing. A replacement aircraft reached Kerman with a delay of about 3 hours.

Chicago, IL

