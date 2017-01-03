Maersk Expands Foothold in Iran

Danish container shipping company Maersk Line has added Iranian Port of Bushehr to its services, expanding its presence in this Middle-Eastern country. The new port specializes in feeder transport facilities.

Chicago, IL

