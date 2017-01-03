Legendary wrestler Takhti remembered on his 49th death anniversary
Takhti was born in Tehran on August 27, 1930 and was found dead in a hotel room on January 7, 1968. He was laid to rest at Ibn-e Babouyeh cemetery in southern Tehran, near Shahr-e Ray, where he is commemorated every year by Iranians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC