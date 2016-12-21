Kerman museum to showcase Kiarostami's "Window to the Life"
The Sanati Museum of Contemporary Art in Kerman is planning to showcase world-renowned Iranian art icon Abbas Kiarostami's photo series "A Window to the Life". A weeklong exhibition, which will open on January 5, will put 40 photos from the collection on display, the museum announced on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|Ivonka22
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC