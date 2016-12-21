Kerman museum to showcase Kiarostami'...

Kerman museum to showcase Kiarostami's "Window to the Life"

Yesterday Read more: Tehran Times

The Sanati Museum of Contemporary Art in Kerman is planning to showcase world-renowned Iranian art icon Abbas Kiarostami's photo series "A Window to the Life". A weeklong exhibition, which will open on January 5, will put 40 photos from the collection on display, the museum announced on Sunday.

