Japan's Inpex in running for Azadegan oil field deal, Iranian official says

Japan's Inpex Corp. has started intense negotiations with National Iranian Oil Co. to develop the Azadegan oil field in southwestern Iran and is a strong candidate for the contract, a high-ranking Iranian official has said.

Chicago, IL

