Japanese companies leading in oil deals with Iran
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran has recently published the list of 29 foreign companies qualified to participate in development projects of 49 oil and gas fields based on a newly designed agreement, called the Iran Petroleum Contract . Japan is one of Iran's major oil clients, which imported more than 225,000 b/d of Iranian oil in 11 months of 2016, according to Reuters' calculation .
