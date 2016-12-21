Islamic buildings show how Persian architects created Iran's ancient mosques and bazaars
These stunning images show how a photographer spent a month exploring Iran to understand the science and mathematics behind the 'divine beauty' of Islamic buildings. After reading an article about the use of specific ratios and geometry in Persian architecture, Massimo Rumi was fixated on the idea of travelling from his home country of Italy to Iran.
