Iraqi minister trying to improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia - report

1 hr ago

Iraq's foreign minister said he had carried messages between Iran and Saudi Arabia in a continuing attempt to curb a feud involving its two neighbours, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday. Relations between the two regional rivals worsened after hundreds of people, many of them Iranians, died in a crush at the 2015 Muslim haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Chicago, IL

