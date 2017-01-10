Iran's Rouhani clashes with judiciary...

Iran's Rouhani clashes with judiciary in run-up to vote

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has clashed with the country's powerful and conservative judiciary, in a rare public row as tensions rise ahead of this year's presidential election. The moderate Rouhani, who is expected to stand for a second four-year term in the May vote, has targeted the judiciary in a series of public statements over the case of a billionaire businessman on death row for corruption.

