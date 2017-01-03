Iranian soldier lauded after risking ...

Iranian soldier lauded after risking life to save dog

Read more: Al Jazeera

A young Sunni soldier has become a national hero in Shia-majority Iran after being mutilated while trying to save a stray dog trapped in a minefield. The story of Mohammad Bakhtar, 19, has gone viral in the country, with supportive tweets and photos pouring in since the incident at an Iranian military base last month.

