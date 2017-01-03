Iranian soldier lauded after risking life to save dog
A young Sunni soldier has become a national hero in Shia-majority Iran after being mutilated while trying to save a stray dog trapped in a minefield. The story of Mohammad Bakhtar, 19, has gone viral in the country, with supportive tweets and photos pouring in since the incident at an Iranian military base last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
