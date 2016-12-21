Iranian refugees beaten by police out...

Iranian refugees beaten by police outside Australian-run refugee camp

File photo of an injured Afghan refugee from an Australian detention facility in Manus Island being carried by two men after he was allegedly attacked by a group of Papua New Guinean men while out on a day release. Two Iranians, who have applied for refugee status in Australia , have been assaulted and severely beaten by police in Papua New Guinea , where Canberra runs refugee detention camps, an activist group says.

Chicago, IL

