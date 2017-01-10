Iranian political prisoners demand th...

Iranian political prisoners demand the world's attention

On Jan. 4, the reports came from within Gohardasht Prison, near the Iranian capital Tehran, that activist and political prisoner Ali Moezzi, still behind bars despite completing his term, had disappeared. Moezzi has faced repression from the Islamic Republic since its earliest days.

