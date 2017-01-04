Iranian Official Vows Continued Support for Mideast - Resistance' Groups

The Algemeiner reports: The Islamic Republic will always back nations and groups that fight Israel, a top Iranian official vowed on Tuesday, the Tehran regime-aligned Tasnim news agency reported. Speaking to reporters in the Iranian capital, Ali Akbar Velayti - a senior adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - said Iran's "stance is unchanging and that is providing full and continued support for the resistance line, which begins from Iran and passes through Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and reaches Palestine."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.