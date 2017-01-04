Iranian Official Vows Continued Support for Mideast - Resistance' Groups
The Algemeiner reports: The Islamic Republic will always back nations and groups that fight Israel, a top Iranian official vowed on Tuesday, the Tehran regime-aligned Tasnim news agency reported. Speaking to reporters in the Iranian capital, Ali Akbar Velayti - a senior adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - said Iran's "stance is unchanging and that is providing full and continued support for the resistance line, which begins from Iran and passes through Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and reaches Palestine."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Tue
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC