Iranian holy city becomes cultural capital of Islamic world
The Iranian city of Mashhad has been officially named as the cultural capital of the Islamic world in 2017 during a ceremony held in the holy city on Jan.24. Shahindokht Molaverdi, Iran's vice-president for women and family affairs, has said that the role of women in the Islamic societies should be studied during such events, IRIB news agency reported.
