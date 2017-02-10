Iranian Defense Chief Urges Karabakh ...

Iranian Defense Chief Urges Karabakh Peace

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Armenian Liberty

Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan reaffirmed Iran's desire to deepen relations with Armenia and warned against attempts to resolve regional conflicts by force as he met with his Armenian counterpart Vigen Sargsian in Tehran on Tuesday. "It is not acceptable to resort to force to solve regional problems and the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to solve these problems," the Iranian Press TV channel quoted him as telling Sargsian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC