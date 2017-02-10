Iranian Defense Chief Urges Karabakh Peace
Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan reaffirmed Iran's desire to deepen relations with Armenia and warned against attempts to resolve regional conflicts by force as he met with his Armenian counterpart Vigen Sargsian in Tehran on Tuesday. "It is not acceptable to resort to force to solve regional problems and the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to solve these problems," the Iranian Press TV channel quoted him as telling Sargsian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC