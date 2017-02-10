Iranian Defense Chief Urges Karabakh Peace

Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan reaffirmed Iran's desire to deepen relations with Armenia and warned against attempts to resolve regional conflicts by force as he met with his Armenian counterpart Vigen Sargsian in Tehran on Tuesday. "It is not acceptable to resort to force to solve regional problems and the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to solve these problems," the Iranian Press TV channel quoted him as telling Sargsian.

