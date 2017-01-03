Iranian constitution allows no religi...

Iranian constitution allows no religious discrimination: Larijani

Iranian Majlis speaker Ali Larijani said on Wednesday that the Iranian constitution does not tolerate discrimination against divine religions and guarantees equality for the followers of all divine faiths. Larijani made the remarks as he was marking the new Christian year in a meeting with Younatan Betkolia, Karen Khanleri, and Georgik Abrahamian who respectively represent Assyrians, north, and south Iran Christians in the Iranian parliament.

