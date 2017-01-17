Iranian buyers hatch deals in Bangkok...

Iranian buyers hatch deals in Bangkok trade match-up

THAI TRADERS and Iranian importers have been brought together under an initiative to boost trade opportunities between the two countries. Malee Choklumlerd, director-general of the Department for International Trade Promotion , said the Thai Trade Office in Tehran had arranged for 13 traders from the Kish Free Zone a tax-free island in Iran to participate in the event in Bangkok.

Chicago, IL

