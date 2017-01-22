Iran vows reprisal upon breach of nuc...

Iran vows reprisal upon breach of nuclear deal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Iran said it will "act appropriately" if the U.S. President Donald Trump chooses to "tear up" the Iranian nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers, Press TV reported on Sunday. "We can very easily snap back and go back ... not only to where we were, but a much higher position, technologically speaking," head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran , Ali Akbar Salehi, was quoted as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,103 • Total comments across all topics: 278,156,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC