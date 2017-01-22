Iran vows reprisal upon breach of nuclear deal

Iran said it will "act appropriately" if the U.S. President Donald Trump chooses to "tear up" the Iranian nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers, Press TV reported on Sunday. "We can very easily snap back and go back ... not only to where we were, but a much higher position, technologically speaking," head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran , Ali Akbar Salehi, was quoted as saying.

