Iran Underlines Peace Plan For Syria
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani underlined Iran's peace plan for Syria including an immediate ceasefire, reforms, domestic dialogue and inclusive elections, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported. Shamkhani made the remarks during an interview with Tehran Foreign Policy Studies Quarterly.
