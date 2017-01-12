Iran Underlines Peace Plan For Syria

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani underlined Iran's peace plan for Syria including an immediate ceasefire, reforms, domestic dialogue and inclusive elections, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported. Shamkhani made the remarks during an interview with Tehran Foreign Policy Studies Quarterly.

Chicago, IL

