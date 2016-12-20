Iran to hold villages exhibition

Tehran, Iran, December 21 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: Iran is going to hold an exhibition on villages, covering a wide range of features from rural music and dance to handicraft, agriculture, architecture, tourism, and fashion, an official told Trend. This will be an economic, cultural, and social event, which aims at helping develop rural industries, the public relations official at the Presidential Department of Rural and Underdeveloped Areas of Iran, Hadis Pazoki said.

