Iran Takes Advantage Of OPEC Cuts To Boost Market Share
Iran has over the past three months sold more than 13 million barrels of oil it had kept in tankers at sea. The amount of oil sold over the past few months has headed to Asian buyers, including India, China and South Korea, and to European customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC