Iran sticks to deadline of nuclear de...

Iran sticks to deadline of nuclear deal with centrifuge move - IAEA

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Iran has complied with a deadline set by its landmark nuclear deal with world powers by removing hundreds of centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, from a site buried deep inside a mountain, the U.N. atomic agency said on Monday. The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency flies in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, January 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC