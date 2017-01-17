Iran shocked by deadly fire, collapse of Tehran high-rise

Eight tumultuous years at the helm of American power have come and gone, and this is finally the end for President Barack Obama Eight tumultuous years at the helm of American power have come and gone, and this is finally the end for President Barack Obama A source tells The Associated Press that U.S. safety regulators are ending an investigation into a fatal crash involving electric car maker Tesla Motors' Autopilot system without a recall A source tells The Associated Press that U.S. safety regulators are ending an investigation into a fatal crash involving electric car maker Tesla Motors' Autopilot system without a recall A historic high-rise building in the heart of Iran's capital caught fire and later collapsed, killing at least 30 firefighters and leaving their stunned colleagues and bystanders weeping in the streets An Italian official says a hotel in an earthquake-hit zone of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.