Iran, Russia, Turkey release joint statement on Syria Astana talks
Iran, Russia, and Turkey - the three sponsors of the Syria talks in Astana-- issued a joint statement on Tuesday to set up a trilateral commission to cement and monitor the ceasefire that came into effect in Syria last month. The talks was aimed at bringing the Syrian government and the opposition together in order to end the long-lasting conflict in Syria, but neither side endorsed the final statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC