Iran, Russia, Turkey release joint statement on Syria Astana talks

Iran, Russia, and Turkey - the three sponsors of the Syria talks in Astana-- issued a joint statement on Tuesday to set up a trilateral commission to cement and monitor the ceasefire that came into effect in Syria last month. The talks was aimed at bringing the Syrian government and the opposition together in order to end the long-lasting conflict in Syria, but neither side endorsed the final statement.

Chicago, IL

