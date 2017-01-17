Iran Replies To Saudi Haj Invite

The Islamic Republic of Iran has replied to Saudi Arabia's Haj invite informing the Saudi side of Iran's conditions for sending pilgrims to this year's Haj rituals, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported. Leader's representative for Haj and Pilgrimage Affairs, Seyyed Ali Ghazi Askar, stressed that in case the necessary conditions and preparations are provided, "everyone in Iran is determined to make participation in this year's Haj pilgrimage a reality."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.