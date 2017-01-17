Iran ready to resume ties with Saudi ...

Iran ready to resume ties with Saudi Arabia under conditions

7 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Iran is ready to resume ties with Saudi Arabia if Riyadh makes a serious change in its behavior, Bahram Qasemi, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said. "Our policy is not abandoning diplomatic ties w Saudi Arabia forever," Qasemi said in a press conference in Tehran on Jan. 23 while commenting about the future of the two regional countries' relations, Trend correspondent reported.

