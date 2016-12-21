Iran Ramps Up Aircraft Purchases, Axa...

Iran Ramps Up Aircraft Purchases, Axa Sells Bluefin to Marsh

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ticker

AXA completed the sale of Bluefin at a much reduced price than originally estimated for 82 million to domestic rival Marsh. In Frankfurt the DAX index increased 98.50 or 0.9% to 11,579.85 and in Paris, CAC 40 index advanced 26.88 or 0.6% to 4,889.18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ticker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
News The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14) Oct '16 Ivonka22 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC