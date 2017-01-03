Iran points UN attention to Rohingya people
Tehran, Iran, January 7 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has written to Secretary General of the United Nations AntA3nio Guterres, raising serious concerns about the conditions of the Rohingya people in Myanmar. In his letter, Zarif has asked the UN to work with the government of Myanmar to end the critical conditions of the Muslim population of Rohingya, Press TV reported.
