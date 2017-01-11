Iran Officials Vow To Look Into Publi...

Iran Officials Vow To Look Into Public's 'Jamming' Fears

Iranian authorities regularly engage in jamming activities to combat the widespread presence of illegal satellite dishes used to capture foreign broadcasts . Officials in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz have pledged to look into suggestions of a link between public health risks and the jamming of communications in the area, after residents took to the streets to complain of ailments that could stem from technology used to block foreign broadcasts.

Chicago, IL

