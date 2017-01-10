Iran Nuclear Deal -- Alive or Dead?
Though every Republican in Congress voted against the Iran nuclear deal, "Tearing it up ... is not going to happen," says Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. During the campaign, Donald Trump indicated as much, saying that, though the U.S. got jobbed in the negotiations -- "We have a horrible contract, but we do have a contract" -- he might not walk away.
