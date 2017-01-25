Iran, Kuwait urge better ties between...

Iran, Kuwait urge better ties between Tehran and Gulf Arabs

Read more: The Washington Post

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, right, welcomes Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheik Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's president and Kuwait's foreign minister both appealed on Wednesday for better relation between the Islamic Republic and Gulf Arab countries, Iranian media reported.

Chicago, IL

