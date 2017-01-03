Iran insists has received no Hajj pil...

Iran insists has received no Hajj pilgrimage invitation

15 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi reconfirmed on Wednesday that Iran has received no invitation from the Saudi government for Hajj rituals. Hamid Mohammadi, the new head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, on Sunday dismissed reports that Saudi Arabia has invited Iran to discuss a resumption of Iranians' participation in Hajj rituals.

Chicago, IL

