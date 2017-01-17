Iran hopes to attract $13B in foreign investment
Foreign investment volume in Iran is likely to reach the point of $13 billion during the current fiscal year which is to end on March 21. The country has already attracted $ 11 billion of foreign investment over the last ten months, said Hossein Salimi, the chairman of Iranian and Foreign Joint Venture Investment Association, affiliated to Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture. Salimi further added that the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan encouraged foreigners to invest in Iran.
