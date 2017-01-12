Iran does not favor Turkey's al-Bab offensive, prefers regime operation

The Syrian regime should conduct a military offensive in the al-Bab region instead of the Turkish army, according to Iran, a Turkish diplomat has told the Hurriyet Daily News. "They are in the view that a combat against DEASH [Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant] should rather be conducted by the Syrian regime," the diplomat said, elaborating on discussions between Turkey and Iranian officials regarding Syria.

