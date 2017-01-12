Iran does not favor Turkey's al-Bab offensive, prefers regime operation
The Syrian regime should conduct a military offensive in the al-Bab region instead of the Turkish army, according to Iran, a Turkish diplomat has told the Hurriyet Daily News. "They are in the view that a combat against DEASH [Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant] should rather be conducted by the Syrian regime," the diplomat said, elaborating on discussions between Turkey and Iranian officials regarding Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC