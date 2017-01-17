Iran could have first female presidential candidate

The Islamic Republic's first and only female minister, who had headed the Ministry of Health and Medical Education between 2009 and 2012, could also become the first woman in Iran to be running for presidency, ISNA reported. Speculations have surged over possible candidacy of Marzieh Vahid-Dastjerdi in the next presidential election which will be held on May 19. Under Iran's law, the Guardian Council, a body of jurists and clerics, vets all candidates before any elections.

