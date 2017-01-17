Iran, China to sign $3 billion contra...

Iran, China to sign $3 billion contract to upgrade Iranian refining capacity -Mehr news agency

Iran and China will sign a $3 billion contract next month to upgrade Iran's oil refining capacity, according to Iran's Mehr News agency. Iran's deputy oil minister Abbas Kazemi said in Tehran on Tuesday that the deal will focus on upgrading the Abadan oil refinery, Mehr said.

