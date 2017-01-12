Iran: China acting opportunistically,...

Iran: China acting opportunistically, asking too much for reactor redesign

23 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

An official with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran on Thursday implicitly accused Beijing of fishing in troubled waters by demanding too high a price for redesigning the Arak nuclear reactor. "Our understanding is that the price proposed by the Chinese is high as compared to international standards," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the organization.

Chicago, IL

