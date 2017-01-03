Iran capable of absorbing $20bn foreign investment
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Member of the Board of Instructors of German DA1 4sseldorf University Fereydoun Bodaghi says the Islamic Republic of Iran has the possibility to attract investment to the tune of more than 20 billion dollars, IRNA reported. Bodaghi told a press conference on Saturday that mining and mineral industries, environment protection and renewable energies are suitable grounds for attraction of investment.
