Iran after Rafsanjani: A prelude to more violence
Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a former president and major policy-maker in Iran, died at the age of 82 on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of domestic suppression, foreign terrorism, and political deceit. Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi, President of the National Council of Resistance of Iran , described Rafsanjani's death as the fall of "one of the two pillars key to the equilibrium of the religious fascism ruling Iran."
