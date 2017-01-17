Iran after Rafsanjani: A prelude to m...

Iran after Rafsanjani: A prelude to more violence

Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a former president and major policy-maker in Iran, died at the age of 82 on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of domestic suppression, foreign terrorism, and political deceit. Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi, President of the National Council of Resistance of Iran , described Rafsanjani's death as the fall of "one of the two pillars key to the equilibrium of the religious fascism ruling Iran."

