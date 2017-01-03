Iran activist not yet taken to hospital after hunger strike

Amir Raisian the lawyer of imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Arash Sadeghi speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Jan, 3, 2017. Arash Sadeghi ended a 71-day hunger strike Tuesday as his detained wife won a temporary release from prison, a day after his case sparked a rare unauthorized protest in Tehran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.