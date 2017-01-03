Iran activist ends 71-day prison hung...

Iran activist ends 71-day prison hunger strike as wife freed

An imprisoned Iranian human rights activist ended a 71-day hunger strike Tuesday as his detained wife won a temporary release from prison, a day after his case sparked a rare unauthorized protest in Tehran. Arash Sadeghi was to be taken to a hospital, his lawyer Amir Raisian said, while Amnesty International said he would be fed intravenously.

