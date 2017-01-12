Interpol arrests key player involved in oil corruption case
Commander of the Interpol Office of the Iranian Police has reported that a major player involved in the oil corruption case has been arrested and extradited to Iran by the Interpol, IRNA reported. "The aforementioned person was tracked and arrested in one of the countries in Central America, and was handed over to [Iran's] judicial authorities," Brigadier General Massoud Rezvani said on Sunday.
