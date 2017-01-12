Interpol arrests key player involved ...

Interpol arrests key player involved in oil corruption case

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Commander of the Interpol Office of the Iranian Police has reported that a major player involved in the oil corruption case has been arrested and extradited to Iran by the Interpol, IRNA reported. "The aforementioned person was tracked and arrested in one of the countries in Central America, and was handed over to [Iran's] judicial authorities," Brigadier General Massoud Rezvani said on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC