Influential former Iranian leader Rafsanjani dead at age 82
Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a wily political survivor and multimillionaire mogul who remained among the ruling elite despite moderate views, died Sunday, state TV reported. He was 82. Iranian media reported earlier Sunday that he was taken to a hospital north of Tehran because of a heart condition.
