Hezbollah chief, senior Iranian MP confer on regional developments
Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, and Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Alaeddin Boroujerdi held talks in Beirut on Saturday on the latest political developments in the Middle East. Boroujerdi, who headed a parliamentary delegation to the two countries, told IRNA that Tehran and Beirut are determined to develop ties in different areas, especially in economy, commerce, and security.
