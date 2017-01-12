Green lawyer hopes to be first refuge...

Green lawyer hopes to be first refugee to win a seat in Parliament

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Golriz Ghahraman, an Auckland based barrister who came from Iran in 1990 is aiming to be New Zealand's first refugee MP. Auckland-based human rights lawyer Golriz Ghahraman is aiming to be the first refugee to become a New Zealand MP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC