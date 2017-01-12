Government slams Iran's 'dire' human rights as Nazanin jailed in Iran waits on appeal verdict

In a letter addressed to Hampstead residents, the foreign office revealed Prime Minister Theresa May has put her concerns about Nazanin in writing to the Iranian President West Hampstead mum Nazanin, 38, an Anglo-Iranian dual national, is currently serving a five year sentence in Evin jail in Tehran after being arrested following a family holiday in April last year. Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, an accountant, is desperately awaiting the results of an appeal held last week by the Iranian Revolutionary Court.

