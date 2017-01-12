Government slams Iran's 'dire' human ...

Government slams Iran's 'dire' human rights as Nazanin jailed in Iran waits on appeal verdict

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ham and High

In a letter addressed to Hampstead residents, the foreign office revealed Prime Minister Theresa May has put her concerns about Nazanin in writing to the Iranian President West Hampstead mum Nazanin, 38, an Anglo-Iranian dual national, is currently serving a five year sentence in Evin jail in Tehran after being arrested following a family holiday in April last year. Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, an accountant, is desperately awaiting the results of an appeal held last week by the Iranian Revolutionary Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ham and High.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC