Germany indicts alleged Iranian spy accused of targeting Israel group

The federal prosecutor in Germany announced on Monday the indictment of a Pakistani man allegedly commissioned by Iran's regime to spy on the head of the German-Israel friendship society, as well as economic entities. The indictment of the 31-year-old citizen of Pakistan, Syed Mustufa H, said he is suspected of intelligence activity from July,2015 to July, 2016 on behalf of Iranian "institutions and persons."

