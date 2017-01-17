Germany, France, Italy to take part in Iran's airport projects

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran's Airports Company - signed a multilateral memorandum of understanding with German companies for expansion of Iranian airports, while talks are underway with French and Italian firms for cooperation in Iran's airport projects. The IAC signed an MOU with Munich Airports, Frankfurt Airport and Dornier Consulting International GmbH on Jan. 18 for cooperation in aviation sector, IRIB news agency reported.

